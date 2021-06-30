Don’t blame us, blame government

COVID is getting all the blame for what has happened to us the last year and a half. We need to direct our anger and frustration at the entity that actually did all the damage, government! COVID didn’t close the businesses (unnecessarily), government did! COVID didn’t close the schools (unnecessarily), government did! COVID didn’t charge huge fines to businesses that ignored the ridiculous shutdown orders, government did!

The lesson we really need to learn from all of this is government has way too much power and will even exercise authority it doesn’t have because they understand We the People won’t try and stop them. Why don’t we, after all they work for us not the other way around?! We need to get government out of our lives as much as possible. We need to stop having to ask government permission to operate a business! Why do we allow government to demand we have a business license to operate? Why do we give government bureaucrats, most of whom have never run a business themselves power over our lives? What do we really get for their “services”?

Ronald Reagan said it best, “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” If there has ever been something that proves that 100% it’s been government’s reaction to and how it’s taken advantage of COVID. We need to take our country back and the only way to do that is to vote for those who will stand for the People and against the government (Swamp)!

Rob Leach

Mica, Wash.