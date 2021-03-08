Thorburn is mistaken

While I don’t question Thorburn’s pure intentions (“Conservation should not be driven by ideology,” Jan. 24), a belief that one’s choice of facts, interpretation of them and formulation of implications are free of the deeply rooted biases and perspectives that form and modify the very perceptions and consciousness of each of us is dangerous.

Our only protection is our capacity to be aware of them and to acknowledge them. As Socrates admonished us: “Know thyself” is the basis of wisdom. Thorburn writes, “I do not take sides in culture wars.” I suggest that that is neither possible nor true.

Peter Grossman

Spokane