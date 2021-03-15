Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Happy, but worried

I am a sixth-grader in Spokane Public Schools. As you may know, we are at school on a hybrid schedule for 5th grade and above. We go to school every other day of the week.

I am worried about the kids that don’t follow the mask precaution. For example not wearing it above their nose. These kids are not the kindergartners, but they are usually the fourth-graders and up, which scares me because I am around these kids.

Also I worry if the teachers might bring it to other groups on the A or B schedule without even knowing it is happening.

I just wanted to voice my opinion about returning to school. I am happy to be back at school in person because it is more fun and easier to learn in person. However, I still have concerns about COVID.

Owen Moureaux

Spokane

 

