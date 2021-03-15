Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Whom do they represent

Isn’t it wonderful that the Americans finally agree on something? After the discord of the past few months, it is heartwarming to see we are coming together in support of the COVID relief bill.

On the other hand, it is disheartening that Republican lawmakers are not listening to their constituents. Our representatives, including our own Cathy McMorris Rodgers, are fighting in lockstep to squash this bill. I would like to hear the honest, unvarnished, unspun truth from our Republicans as to why they are fighting so hard against the COVID relief bill touted by their bipartisan constituents as needed and beneficial. Any answer that uses “deficit” as an excuse is disingenuous.

Our neighbors might want to put a pin in this to remember the next time our representatives are up for election

Katherine Schutte

Newport

 

