Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Help prevent child mortality

With the COVID-19 vaccine now being administered to U.S. citizens, we are now beckoned with the question of what to do next to stop COVID-19. A crucial step in stopping COVID-19 is giving aid to underdeveloped countries. Diseases do not respect borders, and COVID-19 is no exception. If we do not stop COVID-19 in its entirety, it will always be an issue.

Supporting the Global Health Security Act will not only help with COVID-19, but as well as other infectious diseases that are a major problem in underdeveloped countries. Millions of children die by the age of 5 annually in underdeveloped countries due to infectious diseases according to the World Health Organization. This act would help prevent these deaths and prevent other pandemics and epidemics from spreading.

While aiding the American people who are suffering from the effects of COVID-19 should be a top priority, this does not mean we cannot aid those in underdeveloped countries. We have the resources to give aid to both the American people and those in underdeveloped countries.

I strongly urge Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell to support this act. Children in underdeveloped countries are counting on our aid.

Trey McDowell

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430