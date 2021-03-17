Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Who has your back?

In the next couple of weeks, many in Washington state and Idaho will start receiving checks in the amount of $1,400 for individuals and twice that amount for married couples. Families will also receive $1,400 per child. State and local governments will get aid for opening schools, preventing layoffs of public employees, extended unemployment benefits until September, child tax credits, and money to help small businesses. The top one percent get nothing, zip, zero. As it should be.

For those on the receiving end of this financial aid, send a thank-you to the Democrats. Not a single Republican in the House or Senate supported the bill. In a comparison, the amount of money is similar to the $1.7 trillion tax cut legislation passed by Trump and the Republicans in 2017. 83% of that money went to the wealthy and corporations. No Democrats supported it.

It is obvious which party supports the working class and which party supports the rich and well connected. So give the Dems a pat on the back and send your Republican representative a lump of coal.

Allen Roberts

St. John, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430