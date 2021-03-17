Who has your back?

In the next couple of weeks, many in Washington state and Idaho will start receiving checks in the amount of $1,400 for individuals and twice that amount for married couples. Families will also receive $1,400 per child. State and local governments will get aid for opening schools, preventing layoffs of public employees, extended unemployment benefits until September, child tax credits, and money to help small businesses. The top one percent get nothing, zip, zero. As it should be.

For those on the receiving end of this financial aid, send a thank-you to the Democrats. Not a single Republican in the House or Senate supported the bill. In a comparison, the amount of money is similar to the $1.7 trillion tax cut legislation passed by Trump and the Republicans in 2017. 83% of that money went to the wealthy and corporations. No Democrats supported it.

It is obvious which party supports the working class and which party supports the rich and well connected. So give the Dems a pat on the back and send your Republican representative a lump of coal.

Allen Roberts

St. John, Wash.