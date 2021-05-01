Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A basic human function

While Amsterdam installs hemp urinals to stop ‘wild peeing’ and MANY European cities have public toilets, Spokane resists?

When you are running errands all day where do YOU “relieve” yourself? If you are among the privileged you can now use toilets when you buy fast food or visit an antique store or your doctor’s office. What about the houseless? Even if we try to ignore such a basic human function it does not go away — but our tourists might!

We can feel sad about tents scattered around town and people sleeping on the sidewalks but do we even think about their sanitation options, let alone their bowel movements? Let’s get our heads out of the sand and erase this stain from stories people tell about Spokane.

Carrie Anderson

Spokane

 

