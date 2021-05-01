Water fluoridation works

I read in the Spokesman-Review there is to be another City Council-approved study on water fluoridation here in Spokane.

It came too late in Seattle (1970) to benefit my family. I decided to Google for big cities in the U.S. that do fluoridate their water and the year it began. Here are a few of the 50 largest cities: New York, New York (1965), San Francisco, California (1952), Houston, Texas (1982), Phoenix, Arizona (1990), Chicago, Illinois (1956), Dallas, Texas (1966), Mesa, Arizona (1999), Memphis, Tennessee (1970), Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1953) …

The list is interesting and the cities very familiar. The studies have been done and the benefits confirmed.

Carol Brady

Liberty Lake