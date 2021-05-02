Our ‘winning’ combination

If a foreign power created a virus to unleash upon us, they would design one easily controlled in their nation, and one that would take advantage of America’s, uhm, peculiarities.

In most countries, citizens would wear masks or get a vaccine. They would trust scientists and make the simple sacrifices needed to combat the virus.

But here in America, a good percentage of our citizens believe themselves more scientifically-qualified than scientists. They are also more knowledgeable about the United States Constitution than constitutional scholars, more knowledgeable about epidemiology than epidemiologists, more knowledgeable about theology than theologians. And the list goes on.

From the validity of elections and the geometric shape of our planet to sex trafficking at pizza parlors, these self-appointed geniuses are the experts. They have attained true knowledge - endowed upon them from Fox News, talk radio, the internet and cosmic radiation transmissions. This “information” is completely verified by the feelings it creates. Their scientific method.

The previous track record of these citizens and the damage they have caused would make most of us feel ashamed. However, these folks have been vaccinated against an ability to feel regret for what they have done to themselves and to the rest of us. It’s that inoculation that propels them on their merry way, destroying America - themselves and the rest of us.

A foreign power bent on our national destruction would give thanks every day for the winning combination of arrogance and ignorance that continually fuels their unwitting agents.

Maeve Griffith

Spokane