How can a mascot be offensive?

This whole business of seeking fame, or becoming infamous by being offended is so complicated I can’t figure it out. Just for a few examples: Turns out George Wright was a murdering scoundrel so those who were offended by the fact that streets and statues etc. HONORED him had to be changed and/or taken down.

When North Central High School, for MANY years, uses “Indians” as its mascot to honor Native Americans the same kinds of people “switch gears” and insist that this is an insult to INdians and must be changed and taken down.

I’m 90 years old now and was raised on a cattle ranch in Okanogan County. We enjoyed it when, in the spring, the Indian ladies would come to our ranch to dig the root-bulbs of certain plants. We always welcomed them because we learned from them Many of the elders could not speak English. I very much wished that I could speak their language so I could visit with them.

Often the young Indian men were winning the Omak suicide race and starring as bull riders. This became a real problem for us ranch kids; When we got together to play, “Cowboys and Indians” everybody wanted to be Indians!

Good thing I didn’t learn I’m one-sixteenth Osage Indian until adulthood— I’d really be puzzled. “Dollars to doughnuts” is it leftist teachers who harp on “discrimination” and teach our kids to be offended at the drop of a hat at a very early age!

Webster: “Mascot: a person of thing that is supposed to bring good luck.” And THAT is supposed to be an INSULT? NONSENSE!

Ken Campbell

Deer Park