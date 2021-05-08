Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Asche, Flint have our interests in mind

Anyone with a compromised respiratory system should applaud and vote to re-elect Jeanine Asche and Amy Flint to the East Bonner County library board. The board and library staff acted swiftly to protect you and all of us from COVID-19, a deadly respiratory virus.

Masks are required and curb-side delivery of sanitized library materials are available for all. These actions were taken and informed by the consensus of worldwide medical scientists knowing the virus is spread by the breath of those infected.

The opposing candidates only rely on their belief systems, wanting your to conform to their biased sense of morality and righteousness without the benefit of today’s extensive modern-day knowledge. If elected they may choose to remove books and materials from the library to prevent your freedom to think and decide for yourself. Do not allow this to happen.

Vote on May 18th. Elect Jeanine Asche and Amy Flint, both experienced and highly educated librarians with your well-being in mind.

Sandra Deutchman

Sandpoint

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430