Asche, Flint have our interests in mind

Anyone with a compromised respiratory system should applaud and vote to re-elect Jeanine Asche and Amy Flint to the East Bonner County library board. The board and library staff acted swiftly to protect you and all of us from COVID-19, a deadly respiratory virus.

Masks are required and curb-side delivery of sanitized library materials are available for all. These actions were taken and informed by the consensus of worldwide medical scientists knowing the virus is spread by the breath of those infected.

The opposing candidates only rely on their belief systems, wanting your to conform to their biased sense of morality and righteousness without the benefit of today’s extensive modern-day knowledge. If elected they may choose to remove books and materials from the library to prevent your freedom to think and decide for yourself. Do not allow this to happen.

Vote on May 18th. Elect Jeanine Asche and Amy Flint, both experienced and highly educated librarians with your well-being in mind.

Sandra Deutchman

Sandpoint