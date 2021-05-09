Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Ease the cost of education

Too many of us know people who are still paying off their student loans years after getting their degree. Attending college in the United States is very expensive, especially for students coming from low- and middle- income families.

The Pell Grant has been around for years, helping students afford a college education when they otherwise wouldn’t have. It used to cover up to 75 percent of a four-year degree, but now it covers under 30 percent. Unfortunately, the cost of getting a college education isn’t going away anytime soon.

That’s why one of the best things we can do right now is ask Congress to double the Pell Grant. President Biden is already taking initiative to increase the Pell Grant by $1,200 per student, with a commitment to double it in the future. That’s why I am working with other students across Washington to show Congress that we want this to happen.

The financial burden of a college degree has been weighing down on far too many students. We need to do what we can to help lift this burden and make college affordable and accessible to more students by doubling the Pell.

Amaya Whitney

Spokane

 

