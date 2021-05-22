GU student COVID vaccinations

It appears Gonzaga University is still mulling over whether to require student COVID vaccinations for Fall college entry.

It looks like Gonzaga is going to have another great basketball season, given its recruiting successes. My question is, what are you going to do with all those students who will want to attend all those home games and the other season ticket holders who want to see the games?

Wouldn’t it make sense to require student immunizations if they want to view the games? Similar requirements could be made for non-students or vaccinated/non-vaccinated sections. Testing could easily be made available for students who have a valid medical reason for not receiving the shot.

Mike Ryan

Nine Mile Falls