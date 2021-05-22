What’s going on at Pride Prep?

After reading the Pride Prep article (“Spokane Public Schools board not yet ready to reauthorize Pride Prep,” May 14), I have many questions. Low test scores in 2018/2019 and non-adherence to state guidelines did not shock me. What did were the words “altered documents” and “lack of transparency” including auditors having no access to staff. The auditor being Spokane Public Schools Board (SPSB). How absurd that the SPSB ever reconsider the reauthorization of the charter under these circumstances. It appears that the school being audited decides on the rules. What is going on here?

Taxpayers deserve transparency. Questions about flaws in payroll management, time off policies, approval of purchase, and other issues? What are the other issues? Surely the policies and procedures were clearly outlined prior to the initial authorization. Will the 2019-2020 audit results be released?

I suspect there is a lot more going on and have been going against the Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE) requirements. Is everyone being treated equally or is the failed audit a result of “a buddy system”?

Back to “altered documents”. A few mistakes are one thing, but altered? This appears to be intentional, while trying to cover up. What, when and why were they altered? Should this fraud result in criminal charges? If not, why not? Altered documents means fraud and someone should be held accountable.

There will be future school levies and bonds and voters must have faith in the SPS system and the folks that run it. Therefore honesty and transparency is a must.

I look forward to seeing how the local politicians and elected officials react to this. After all it is taxpayer money.

Stuart R. Smith

Spokane