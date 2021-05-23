Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

CMR’s true colors

Once again, Cathy McMorris Rodgers has showed her true colors. She is not interested in protecting police, as demonstrated by her vote against the independent commission to find out what really happened with the storming of the Capitol on January 6th.

The commission will surely recommend measures to ensure the safety of the Capitol police as well as determine what the president was doing or not doing as the riot erupted. Her no vote signifies that she is in lockstep with her Republican colleagues that this was nothing more than normal tourists visiting the Capitol, when there is clear video showing otherwise.

It is high time to hold her accountable for her abject failure to seek answers to the causes and remedies of this insurrection. She has always claimed to be supportive of the police, but her no vote shows that to be a lie.

Carl Greenberg

Spokane

 

