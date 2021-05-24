Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

This is the way

Who wants this pandemic to be over? I do. Well, it might not ever be all the way over, but hopefully soon we will be able to stop wearing masks, stop quarantining, and maybe even have parties again. How will this happen? If you get your vaccine.

Already, the mask mandate is being revised for vaccinated people. Except for kids in school, fully vaccinated people are allowed to hang out with their vaccinated friends outside or inside without masks. Soon, if people are getting vaccinated, we will be able to do even more things with friends and family.

Right now, if two people in a class at Mead High School test positive for COVID-19, the whole class gets transitioned into remote learning. This makes it really hard for students to learn properly. Please just get vaccinated. If you want to have birthday parties, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, this is the way to do it.

Savithri Bhat, 14 years old

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430