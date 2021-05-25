Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

We got what we voted for

Well, friends and neighbors, here we are six months into a new president and administration and gas prices are up, food prices are up, clothing prices are up, used car and truck prices are up, houses are skyrocketing, people are warring with each other in the Middle East, the southern border illegal crossings are at a 20-year high, the stock market is down and many folks are not willing to go back to work because, in part, Papa Joe is willing to send them “free” money.

Looks like we got just what we voted for. Who could ask for anything more?

John Miller

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430