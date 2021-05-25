We got what we voted for

Well, friends and neighbors, here we are six months into a new president and administration and gas prices are up, food prices are up, clothing prices are up, used car and truck prices are up, houses are skyrocketing, people are warring with each other in the Middle East, the southern border illegal crossings are at a 20-year high, the stock market is down and many folks are not willing to go back to work because, in part, Papa Joe is willing to send them “free” money.

Looks like we got just what we voted for. Who could ask for anything more?

John Miller

Spokane Valley