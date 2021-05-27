Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The toll on education

For about a year now we have been on lockdown due to a virus and it has been feared for far too long. Many of the normal things we used to do seem odd because we haven’t been able to do them.

The biggest thing the pandemic has impacted is education, and not in a good way. People in schools are struggling more than ever during this time. They are not getting the help they need and doing it online is terrible. Recently, there have been more failing grades than ever before in schools. They need to be opened back up again.

Andrew Dashiell

Spokane

 

