Parking hike, now?

Egads, just as the pandemic is slowing and downtown businesses try to come back (if they are able) from the disastrous effects of this pandemic to their businesses, the city decides to slap them with an increase in downtown parking fees.

That means for me personally, I will need to pay an additional $3 for the book I want to purchase from Auntie’s. I would suggest a moratorium on all street parking until the downtown businesses can begin to recoup from their losses. Have a heart, City Council!

Karen Messo

Colbert, Wash.