Single-family zoning

The debate about Spokane land use and zoning with respect to single and multi-family housing accessibility is important primarily because access to affordable home ownership has disappeared here over the last 2 years. I have had the privilege of serving on the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood council as our land use representative for the past year. Furthermore, I have resided in Spokane County as a renter, home-builder, owner of an older home and an owner of an undeveloped lot.

Future homeowners who rent or move here are best served by a range of affordable options. Our market currently allows single-family homes but should expand into more affordable units such as duplexes, townhomes and condominiums. The lower price points are met with smaller spaces or having common areas, uncovered parking or lower-budget amenities. Owning your dwelling and having neighbors who own their dwellings creates a neighborhood and quality of life that makes the investment worthwhile. Everyone has an incentive to make the neighborhood work and build respect.

I cannot agree with the executive director of Northwest Fair Housing Alliance, that “people should be able to live wherever they want to.” I believe that people should be able to live where they can afford, and current provisions for nondiscrimination are adequate. Owning a home is an investment of time and money as well as personal values. We should foster affordable ownership at whatever level our citizens can achieve, keeping single- or multi-family options accessible.

William E. Heaton

Spokane