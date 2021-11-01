Domestic casualties of war

Veterans’ Day, on Nov. 11, is rolling around again, and it is a good thing. Who wouldn’t want to celebrate the men and women who put their lives on hold for the sake of their country?

I am all for “Buddy Poppies,” Veterans Day parades, patriotic rallies, telling vets “Thanks for Serving,” and other commemorative ideas and events. Something that shouldn’t be so commemorative, though, is the fact that every year, many returned U.S. veterans still are killing themselves for reasons thus far unknown. And these are good personnel, not goof-ups.

Nothing would make me happier, as the spouse of a 100% disabled vet, plus a lot of other people, than to learn on Veterans Day 2022 that these shocking statistics had just gone away! So let us hope and pray that this will be how we, as a country, “ring in” 2022!

Catherine Ann Humberg

Spokane