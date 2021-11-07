Federal theft

I would like to suggest that the Spokane City Council do the honest thing and reject the federal funding that is being offered through the American Rescue Plan Act. It is unconstitutional and thus illegal and unlawful for the federal government to finance pandemic relief since there is nothing in the Constitution that authorizes that type of spending.

Also, it is immoral for the city of Spokane to use the federal government to take tax dollars from someone in Florida to be spend for projects in Spokane. Local governments should be responsible for paying for their own budgets and not using the feds to steal tax dollars from somewhere else.

What is even worse, most of this spending is being done through borrowing or creating the currency out of thin air. This just leads to the increasing of the national debt, paying more interest on the national debt and inflation of the currency supply, which we see reflected in the prices going up in the stores.

All of this is just legalized theft of our hard-earned income by the federal government and the state and local governments that accept this type of funding.

Steve Dunham

Spokane