100 years ago in Spokane: A Montana man was found shot and ‘half-frozen’ in the woods, and police feared foul play

William Moody Wry, a Montana cattle buyer, was discovered half-dead in the woods near 12th Avenue and F Street – and Spokane police were gearing up for a new potential murder mystery.

Wry had been shot twice, and he was “half-frozen” when discovered. Doctors held out little hope for his recovery.

Police found plenty of evidence of foul play at the scene. The gun used in the shooting was found lying next to him. His pockets had been rifled. There were signs of a struggle. About 400 yards away, police found his papers and letters scattered on the ground.

Police believed the assailant had run away for a distance and then gone through the loot at his leisure. Wry’s watch and money were missing.

Detectives had already traced the gun. It had been purchased earlier that day from a Main Avenue merchant, but so far they had not obtained a good description of the purchaser.

The letters indicated that Wry was from Norris, Montana, and had been in Spokane for a few days. Police were working on the theory that someone had lured him out to this lonely spot on the pretense of looking at some cattle, then assaulted him.

“Every indication points toward attempted murder,” the captain of detectives said. “Robbery, in view of the information we now have, seems to be the only plausible motive.”

From the Armistice Day beat: The local American Legion commander asked all veterans to “brush up the old uniform and wear it tomorrow.”

They hoped to have all veterans participate in the local parade and festivities.