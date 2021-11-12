Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We live in America

In response to Mrs. Dschaak’s comments: “What country are we living in?” I would say America.

Similar to your husband, Mrs. Dschaak, I served 23 years in the military and 14 years in a government agency. On active duty I was required to maintain a shot record (CDC 731). This yellow booklet listed all required immunizations for overseas travel in case of deployment. It was updated annually or for overseas travel. Unless your husband had an exception to policy he would have been required to maintain such a record. This was for his protection against any disease he might encounter in another country.

Most Americans have a circular scar from smallpox vaccination on their shoulder. Does your husband have such a scar? Most Americans have had a polio vaccination, mumps, measles, chickenpox and tetanus/diphtheria. Vaccines are given to protect the individual and the vulnerable they may contact. Your argument against vaccination is political. The virus is without politics. It does not care about personal choice, it attacks without prejudice.

As a fellow American I would remind you, the freedoms we cherish have been earned by our commitment to support each other in military threats to our nation. This support should now extend to each other in this assault against our health. End the pandemic and the death of fellow Americans. Use all available resources including the sacrifice of our own obstinance.

The question I have for you Mrs. Dschaak is this: Whose back do you have?

Vernon Witmer

Spokane

 

