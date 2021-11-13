Deadly side effects

As of Sept. 17th, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) reports more than 726,960 worldwide adverse events following the COVID shot, including 15,386 deaths and 66,642 hospitalizations!

Adverse events run the gamut – including bleeding, blood clots, autoimmunity diseases, Guillain-Barré syndrome, enlarged heart muscles, and menstrual cycle irregularities.

This is more injury and death than in all other vaccines put together in the last 30 years.

It’s not a stretch to believe that “unvaccinated COVID deaths” are really COVID vaccine deaths. This is because people are still considered “unvaccinated” if they’ve had only one shot, and for up to 14 days after they received their vaccine. And many deaths happen within days of receiving the COVID vaccine.

The mainstream media has shied away from telling you about these nasty side effects and deaths. Unvaccinated folks should do their own research. I think they need to give informed consent before submitting to the jab!

Al Newman

Spokane