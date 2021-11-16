Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Cruz, Boothe pick a fight with Big Bird

Ted Cruz and Lisa Boothe, two Republicans, are accusing Big Bird on Sesame Street of political propaganda for the government because he got vaccinated? And possibly other Republicans are thinking this way? To me this borders on idiocy!

To actually take a creative and time-honored educational technique to teach children what they NEED to know, and use it as a political weapon in this crazy, polarized world of indecision over what’s healthy and sane. I have no other thought about this than to shout out to the rafters: “Cruz, you’re nuts! Lisa, get real!” They may as well call Smokey the Bear, McGruff the Dog, as well as most of our country’s educators and media programmers and advertisers “brainwashers,” because they have always used animals or other characterizations to teach accepted acknowledge and understandings to children.

They would have to include Aesop’s Fables and Mother Goose in the category of political propaganda, as well. I would hope the remarks of these two are not true examples of Republican thinking. There must be a limit to making every possible human activity a political one. Who would have thought in this wonderful country that such a thing as health, safety, or child care would be made political? Heaven help us.

Ron Boothe

Kingston, Idaho

 

