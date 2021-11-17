We’re already ready

After reading Sue Lani Madsen’s “We aren’t there yet” (Nov. 11) opinion on electric vehicles, I thought of the burning of the last tree on an island for a cooking fire. No more wood to burn, so then find another way. Madsen will burn the last gallon of gasoline before buying an EV.

Madsen fails to consider that the transition is already happening. I have a hybrid SUV and it gets 30 mph. My next car will be a plug-in hybrid that I will charge from my solar system. That car will allow me to run 40 miles in the all-electric mode and run my errands without starting the gas engine. The next car will be an EV and by then enough charging stations will be available to reduce the worry of running out of charge.

Madsen’s opinion is that we can’t change to EV until charging is the same as filling a gas tank. She mentioned a second battery for a drill, and I can foresee the technology for a complete battery exchange for drivers who don’t want to wait for a change.

Until politics divided America in half, we could do big things like revolutionize transportation. We could switch to all electric cars in five years, but political opposition would stop it. It’s not about the changing rate but continued polluting of our air by burning gasoline.

Pete Scobby

Newport