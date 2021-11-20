Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Censorship and CRT

It is hysterically funny how people – ordinary folk, Republican politicians, some famous people (like Aaron Rodgers), and right-wing conservatives are now using terms like “woke” “cancel culture” and “critical race theory” and none of them have the faintest idea about what those terms mean. They are just parroting Fox News.

Academics in Cultural Studies have conducted research for years in the area of critical race theory – but they actually know what the terms mean. None of the people I’ve seen or have read about who use those terms, including letters to the editor and Fox News, knows what they are talking about. I said it was hysterically funny, but it really is hysterically embarrassing for them (and the U.S.).

Stop using those terms people – because you don’t know what they mean – it makes you appear very ignorant. And commanding what is or is not taught in schools is censorship – which is what dictatorships do, not democracies.

Darcy Miller

Pullman

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430