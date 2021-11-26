Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Presenting both sides

It was nice to see the Spokesman-Review post point/counterpoint articles about the Rittenhouse jury acquittal, November 21. (“Jury’s not guilty decision doesn’t mean Rittenhouse is morally innocent” … and the “Left failed in Rittenhouse case to prove its desire to pursue unbiased justice“)

This is something I have been advocating for 28 years: On any issue of importance the placing of two articles side by side so the reader can see them in a point counterpoint format. It lets the reader decide and avoids any claim of bias by the paper. Well done.

My compliments ladies and gentlemen at the Spokesman-Review.

John Bunch

Mead

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430