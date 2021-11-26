Presenting both sides

It was nice to see the Spokesman-Review post point/counterpoint articles about the Rittenhouse jury acquittal, November 21. (“Jury’s not guilty decision doesn’t mean Rittenhouse is morally innocent” … and the “Left failed in Rittenhouse case to prove its desire to pursue unbiased justice“)

This is something I have been advocating for 28 years: On any issue of importance the placing of two articles side by side so the reader can see them in a point counterpoint format. It lets the reader decide and avoids any claim of bias by the paper. Well done.

My compliments ladies and gentlemen at the Spokesman-Review.

John Bunch

Mead