Opinion >  Letters

Gratitude, not shame

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team’s pointed disrespect for our national anthem as a recent game is very sad!

These young women are getting an excellent education at a top-tier university in a country that although not perfect is still the envy of the rest of the world.

You may not appreciate it but you are honored and blessed being a part of it.

Next time, stand at the sound of our national anthem and gently lay your hand over your heart with pride and emotion … give thanks and gratitude if not shame. Shame on you!

Jerry Mattson

Spokane

 

