Gratitude, not shame
Sun., Nov. 28, 2021
The Gonzaga women’s basketball team’s pointed disrespect for our national anthem as a recent game is very sad!
These young women are getting an excellent education at a top-tier university in a country that although not perfect is still the envy of the rest of the world.
You may not appreciate it but you are honored and blessed being a part of it.
Next time, stand at the sound of our national anthem and gently lay your hand over your heart with pride and emotion … give thanks and gratitude if not shame. Shame on you!
Jerry Mattson
Spokane