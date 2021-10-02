Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The case for Chalich

In the November 2nd election, I will be writing-in Stan Chalich for the District 5 position on the Central Valley School Board.

Others have shared their endorsement based on Stan’s decades of teaching and community involvement, and rightly so. Stan knows what it means to walk the halls of our schools and build a healthy environment where young people can thrive.

My decision is also about standing up for local government that puts students and teachers above petty political arguments. School board positions are non-partisan; they are meant to provide reasonable leadership for the District. They are not platforms to grandstand about the latest national news debate.

Last August, I attended a Central Valley School Board meeting where a small group of people staged a protest and forced the meeting to adjourn early. I observed threatening language directed toward board members, and later the Sherriff’s office was called to ask people to leave.

Other candidates for this position support this type of divisive behavior. I do not.

My wife and I are raising our family in Spokane Valley, in large part because the schools provide healthy opportunities for students to consider different ideas in a respectful way. Writing-in Stan Chalich will promote civil discourse and protect our children’s learning environment from destructive political discord.

Stan is the best choice for sensible, experienced leadership on the Central Valley School Board. I hope you join me by remembering to write-in Stan Chalich this fall!

Ryan Scott

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430