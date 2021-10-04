A slippery slope

Time and time again, the Spokesman-Review’s editor sees fit to publish letters lamenting the unvaccinated for consuming hospital beds and thereby preventing vaccinated folks from receiving needed medical procedures. Some writers even suggest society limit an unvaccinated person’s access to inpatient COVID treatment because that person made a volitional choice to engage in unsafe conduct — to wit, going unvaccinated — and therefore should pay a consequence for their personal but foolish choice.

I agree but while we’re at it, I say we extend that rationing to others whose lifestyle choices led to their unnecessary medical conditions. No cancer or cardiac treatment for smokers. No cardiovascular or orthopedic treatments for obese people. No care for the foreseeable medical consequences of alcoholism, illegal substance abuse. No medical treatment for persons injured in automobile accidents because they: (i) failed to wear seat belts, (ii) were speeding, (iii) drove under the influence of alcohol/drugs, or (iv) were texting while driving.

See the ridiculousness of the point? Medical care is about providing treatment for those in need regardless of the reasons for that need. If we start making exceptions and distinctions to that rule, we start down a very slippery slope.

Brian Hansen

Spokane