Investigate choices in CVSD

Robyn Joncyk’s letter supporting Pam Orebaugh (“The best team for CVSD,” Oct. 5), based upon her skills as an LFN nurse, omits some relevant information. On Pam’s website there’s a disclaimer: Her views aren’t those of her employer (WSU). From this foundation, what relevance does her nursing career have for this election?

After visiting this website, it seems she has decided to allow her political ideology to override her expertise and, further, run for a nonpartisan office on a platform that is not only highly politicized but also charged with religious ideology.

I cannot support Pam because I believe she fails to demonstrate an understanding of what I think should be intuitive about the position she pursues.

First, I believe candidates running for nonpartisan office should understand why those positions are nonpartisan. The youth of our community are too important to have political concerns divert focus from what is best for them.

Second, I believe religion plays an essential role in our lives individually, but historically when religious ideology becomes a significant force in government the result is discrimination, persecution or worse.

Finally, I desire those we elect will use ALL THEIR TALENTS and the resources we provide to come to an objective determination about what is best for the future of our community, our children. I fear the politicized, secular ideology that Pam and her group of candidates is running on precludes that objectivity.

I encourage CVSD voters to investigate their candidates then join me. Write in STAN CHALICH!

David Crossen

Spokane Valley