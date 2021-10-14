Write-in candidate Stan Chalich has my vote.

Stan is a life-long resident of the Spokane area who thoroughly knows our community and who enthusiastically supports students and student learning. After a highly successful teaching career at Central Valley, Stan Chalich is the logical choice to help guide our District now as a school board member.

Stan taught history and civics and not only knows how the government works, but how to work with the government to get things accomplished. This background will certainly complement tasks and responsibilities required of school board members.

Stan is friendly and knowledgeable and the best choice for Central Valley School Board.

Write in Stan Chalich! Position 5

Ann Warner

Retired CVSD teacher