Re-elect Gary Suppiger

I am writing this letter to show my support for Gary Suppiger as he is seeking reelection to the Lake Pend Oreille School Board. I recently retired after teaching math for 27 years at Sandpoint High School. I first became acquainted with Gary about fifteen years ago when my oldest daughter was involved in the Sagle Elementary Math Club. Gary would go to Sagle elementary twice a week before school to work with the students to enhance their math abilities. He is passionate about encouraging students to strive academically.

In the fall of 2008 Gary approached me as the Sandpoint High School Math Club Advisor regarding a practice competition for his young mathematicians. Each year he was taking students to the Washington Olympiad and his idea was for the high school math club to host a similar competition to give his students practice. So in 2009 the 5th/6th Grade Math Olympiad started. At first it was mainly designed just for the schools who were using this as practice for the Washington competition. Gary, however, really wanted us to make it available to ALL 5th & 6th graders in our district. Because of Gary, the competition has evolved to include most elementary schools in our district and has almost 100 elementary students participating.

Gary is concerned for ALL the students to have opportunities.

A vote for Gary is a vote for our students to excel!

Nachele Search

Dover, Idaho