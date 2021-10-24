From A Frustrated Teacher
Sun., Oct. 24, 2021
Spraying disinfectant
Wearing a mask
Using sanitizer and
Washing our hands
Trying our best to
Keep schools open
But the toughest enemy
Is the ignorantly outspoken
Lori Cook
Spokane Valley
Sun., Oct. 24, 2021
Spraying disinfectant
Wearing a mask
Using sanitizer and
Washing our hands
Trying our best to
Keep schools open
But the toughest enemy
Is the ignorantly outspoken
Lori Cook
Spokane Valley
Click here to learn more.
Submit letters using any of the following:
Our online form
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Our online formMail: Letters to the Editor
Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430