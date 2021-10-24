We need Pam Orebaugh

Unlike Richard O’Brien (“Chalich the right choice,” Oct. 18), my wife and I do live in CVSD and will be voting for Pam Orebaugh.

We attended the Spokane Valley Town Hall last night, and sadly, Stan Chalich was absent, so we could not hear from him directly. It was my understanding Stan was invited but unable to attend.

In contrast, Pam Orebaugh was there and we were able to hear from her and her vision for CVSD. As we continue through these tough times, we need someone like Pam, with her knowledge as a teacher and a nurse, who can and will show up. We’ve had the pleasure of meeting Pam in person at school board meetings, but have never seen or heard Stan at any of the CVSD board meetings. Why not?

It would be hard for us to cast our vote for someone when we don’t know their position on such important issues like mask and vaccine mandates for children, comprehensive sex education and why there is a mass exodus of students out of public schools here in CVSD.

We do not need another absent school board director who ignores the concerns of parents and students. We need someone like Pam Orebaugh who will be a director who listens to parents and students. We urge all other concerned CVSD parents to vote for Pam.

Dennis Reed

Veradale