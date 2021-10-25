Orebaugh plan naive

Pam Orebaugh’s guest opinion (“Offering a conservative voice to CV school board,” Oct. 19) was appealing until the very end.

Ms. Orebaugh’s plan for “maintaining local control” is, at best, naive. Pam wants the CV School District to spend money to start “legal action” against the state for allegedly making “illegal threats.” The school cistrict should not waste its time and money to sue the state over a mask mandate. In all likelihood, pandemic related mandates will be rescinded long before any legal action ever gets to court.

However, there is nothing to prevent Ms. Orebaugh from starting her own legal action. I prefer she use her charitable (501(c)3) organization’s funds rather than waste school district budget for frivolous suits.

Jim Baumker

Liberty Lake