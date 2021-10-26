Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Jesuits vs. Mark Few

Mark Few made a mistake … on his own personal time, doing that which countless have done. Nobody died. Nobody hurt. No property damaged.

Mark Few has transformed Gonzaga’s basketball program from Cinderella upstart, through mid-major giant killer, to full-fledged national powerhouse status, all while turning down more lucrative offers in order to stay in Spokane and realize a goal. His work with Coaches Against Cancer speaks eloquently to his character.

Jesuits? Decades-long sordid history of serial child abuse, consistently covered up by Jesuit leaders, not just here in Spokane but worldwide. This current Jesuit hypocrisy on display at Gonzaga stinks to high Heaven. Coach Few deserves better than this petty embarrassment. “To err is human, to forgive, divine.” A timeless lesson lost on feckless members of the Society of Jesus.

Bruce Market

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430