King Inslee: a label too far

I always enjoy reading Sue Lani Madsen’s weekly column as it sometimes causes me to pause before I react publicly.

For years I’ve heard conservative friends express anger, hate and despair with the decisions of our governor. I suggest primarily because he’s a Democrat and one must despise all Democrats. Also because of the difficult decisions he has made in response to an epic national disaster - the coronavirus pandemic. Many refer to him derisively as “King Inslee,” including Madsen and also our 5th District representative to Congress.

All governors across our nation take an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the laws and constitution of the their respective states. The governor also pledges to faithfully discharge the duties of the office, in large measure related to emergency management and disaster relief. Disaster relief defined as “beyond local control.”

Thank God Gov. Inslee has chosen to take his oath and duties seriously.

Certainly the virus is beyond local control and the governor has responded appropriately and aggressively to this national disaster and its impact on our state. Decisions based on science not politics.

The deadly Delta variant is referred to as the virus of the unvaccinated. I support an individual’s freedom to choose not to get jabbed or wear a mask. However, with that choice comes consequences. When the health of vulnerable family members or the greater community is at risk, we must live with the consequences of our decisions. A lesson we learned as children.

Len Zickler

Spokane