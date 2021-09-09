Let’s learn, not repeat

Having lived in three developing countries for 17 years, I met very fine Americans as well as arrogant and ignorant Americans. Representatives from the U.S. Embassy, USAID, Peace Corps, U.S. military, UNICEF and UNESCO and missionaries are among those I encountered. Many stayed briefly, never getting to know the culture.

Not fitting into any of those categories gave me special insight – into others and myself. Most Americans, including me, travel with American glasses, and don’t often see what is happening right before our eyes. For instance, in Sierra Leone, I saw women working the fields, and thought for two years, isn’t that quaint. They are helping their husbands — no, they were the farmers. But Americans with good intentions didn’t realize that women do most of the farming, and hence gave tractors, fertilizers, etc. to the men. Naturally, this led to great confusion. Further, because other nationals may live in huts with no indoor plumbing, some Americans think they are primitive and lack intelligence. Not true.

When war drums were beating toward invading Afghanistan twenty years ago, I wrote our 5th Congressional District representative, George Nethercutt, warning him that this venture would be a failure. He replied thanking me for supporting his ramp-up to war. I only wish I had saved both letters.

Now we see the huge loss of lives, treasure and reputation in Afghanistan. For the future, let’s learn from our mistakes – not repeat history. Let’s practice humility and be culturally aware. Simply ask questions, listen and honor human rights.

Nancy Street

Cheney