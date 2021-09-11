The importance of voting

The United States is rapidly becoming a very scary place!

A vicious, viral-caused pandemic is sweeping across our country, killing thousands of people, many of them children. Climate change is creating havoc throughout our country, killing hundreds and causing billions of dollars in damage. Our basic democracy is assaulted by an attempt to overthrow our Constitution. Restrictive laws are passed, taking away our most dear civil right - the right to vote. Restrictive laws are being passed to subvert the right of women to control their own bodies.

It goes on and on and increases every day. Just read the newspapers or watch the news on television. If you are not concerned or worried, you should be. We do not have to look far to see the primary cause for our concerns or fears. So-called leaders of the Republican Party daily choose to ignore the horrific problems around us. They refuse to accept the dangers of climate change and instead choose to remove laws designed to protect our world from disaster. They reject scientific truths meant to protect our health, causing even more dangerous conditions.

They choose to ignore reason by refusing to take part in investigating the circumstances surrounding the January 6th insurrection. Instead, they inanely ignore factual evidence and try to illegally obstruct that investigation. They put up obstacles to make it more difficult to vote. Like - water cannot be provided to people waiting in line to vote! How stupid is that?

And all of this is supported by a majority right-wing appointed Supreme Court, some of whom were appointed by a disgraced criminal who selected a Cabinet and a staff of proven criminals to run our government. We must now help our government to return to a semblance of normality. Vote.

Norman R. Coffman

Spokane