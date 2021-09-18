Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Just parasites

With the recent bizarre and inappropriate craze of using ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine, to protect against the COVID-19 virus, a thought came to mind. Perhaps those who are chanting to be “Free dumb” from wearing masks and remaining unvaccinated are truly the parasites causing massive harm to our personal safety, creating a crisis in our health care system and economy, and increasing the death rate from the COVID virus.

Sadly, there isn’t a strong enough anti-parasitic medicine (metaphorically speaking) available to cure our country from the chanting “Free dumb” parasites. For me, freedom means being responsible for protecting one another by getting vaccinated and mask-wearing so we can reach a “tipping point” in healing our country from the COVID virus. Parasites don’t give a damn about healing.

Janet C. Smith

Spokane

 

