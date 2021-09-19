That wasn’t satire?

I had to comment on the letter by Jane Cumming, “He deserves our support.” (Aug. 29)

Is this for real? At first I thought maybe she was being sarcastic. What about the laundry list of Biden’s “mistakes” that has thrown our country into chaos? …Thousands of pipeline and wall construction jobs lost, prices of just about everything up, businesses moving to Mexico due to plan to increase taxes, disaster at the border, Afghanistan crises, trillions in debt … the list is simply too long.

To say Biden cares about America and the people is a joke. All he cares about is control and power. To say he asks God for guidance is a good one. How many Catholics support late-term abortions? Yes, he has been a politician for many years — over 50 years to be exact, and still refuses to take responsibility for anything, preferring to blame Trump for all the problems he hasn’t solved in decades.

“Sometimes get it wrong?” Wow, lady, you’re getting your information from a very confused source.

Annette Mason

Pinehurst, Idaho