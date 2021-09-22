Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Health care rationing

A woman with a possibly cancerous lump in her breast, another woman and a man, both of whom need surgeries involving their gallbladders, are all having their health needs put on hold because foolish, unvaccinated individuals with COVID have been given priority.

Those unvaccinated individuals with COVID now clogging the hospitals made a choice not to take advantage of the vaccine. It is too bad that they developed the disease and now are requiring hospitalization, but they took the risk and should now be left to their own devices. They should not now be receiving care while a woman with a lump in her breast endures the mental anguish of waiting for a biopsy, a diagnosis, and treatment, nor while the man and woman needing gall bladder procedures are told in essence to suck up the pain they are experiencing.

Whomever is responsible for making the decisions to care for the unvaccinated over those needing surgeries should rethink their priorities. Otherwise, this is evidence of a health care system totally out of whack and running amok.

Janet Burnett Grossman

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430