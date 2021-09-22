Health care rationing

A woman with a possibly cancerous lump in her breast, another woman and a man, both of whom need surgeries involving their gallbladders, are all having their health needs put on hold because foolish, unvaccinated individuals with COVID have been given priority.

Those unvaccinated individuals with COVID now clogging the hospitals made a choice not to take advantage of the vaccine. It is too bad that they developed the disease and now are requiring hospitalization, but they took the risk and should now be left to their own devices. They should not now be receiving care while a woman with a lump in her breast endures the mental anguish of waiting for a biopsy, a diagnosis, and treatment, nor while the man and woman needing gall bladder procedures are told in essence to suck up the pain they are experiencing.

Whomever is responsible for making the decisions to care for the unvaccinated over those needing surgeries should rethink their priorities. Otherwise, this is evidence of a health care system totally out of whack and running amok.

Janet Burnett Grossman

Spokane