I think these lyrics by the band Canned Heat are particularly potent in this anti/vax-climate:

“Together we stand, divided we fall. Come on now people, let’s get on the ball and get together, because together we will stand, every boy, every girl, and man. Before when things go wrong, as they sometimes will, and the road you travel, it stays all uphill, Let’s work together, come on, come on, let’s work together.

George A. Rickert

Sandpoint