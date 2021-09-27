More little-used trails?

The city of Spokane Valley has a plan to extend the hiking trails that run from University to as far as Greenacres. The expansion is a new trail that will cross a new bridge over the Spokane River and connect along the north side.

This is a cool plan, but let me ask you this. Have you ever gone down Bowdish or Pines and seen a lot of people on the current trail? Not hardly. How about spending the money on repaving some of the roads and forget about building new trails for a few people? They have miles of trails already.

Thomas Hinkle

Spokane Valley