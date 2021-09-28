Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Write-in for Chalich

We support Stan Chalich for the Central Valley School District school board. Stan grew up in the Central Valley School District and worked as a teacher for 50 years. He is incredibly dedicated to CV and has the knowledge and experience to be a great school board member.

We know this first-hand because our entire family was lucky enough to get the benefit of Stan Chalich’s dedication to students. We both had him as a civics teacher, our son had him (many years later) as a teacher, and he was our daughter’s coach on the tennis team.

Write in Stan Chalich for School Board Position 5. He would be a great addition to the school board, and he will always put students first!

Nata Natarajan and Alison Ashlock

Liberty Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430