Write-in for Chalich

We support Stan Chalich for the Central Valley School District school board. Stan grew up in the Central Valley School District and worked as a teacher for 50 years. He is incredibly dedicated to CV and has the knowledge and experience to be a great school board member.

We know this first-hand because our entire family was lucky enough to get the benefit of Stan Chalich’s dedication to students. We both had him as a civics teacher, our son had him (many years later) as a teacher, and he was our daughter’s coach on the tennis team.

Write in Stan Chalich for School Board Position 5. He would be a great addition to the school board, and he will always put students first!

Nata Natarajan and Alison Ashlock

Liberty Lake