100 years ago in Spokane: The war on high school morality took on new heights as a judge complained of student ‘hugging, kissing and spooning’

Judge R.M. Webster continued his sensational campaign against rampant “immorality” among Spokane’s high schoolers.

Yet this time he didn’t just blame the schools.

“Coeducation, vaudeville, jazz, public dances and a falling off in church attendance are responsible for some of our juvenile ills,” said the judge, in a speech at the Corbin Park Congregational Church.

He also complained about the “large number of high-priced cars, including Cadillacs and Chalmers,” that were parked at the high schools. He said boys and girls drove away in them and engaged in reckless driving.

He cast himself as a martyr for bringing these issues to light.

“No man would make such a complaint without serious considerations,” the judge said. “He realizes that he will make lifetime enemies. Yet he should not hesitate in a serious duty. … These children are our jewels, and we must protect them.”

F.G. Kennedy, vice principal of North Central High School, challenged Webster to back up his charges. He asked Webster if instances of “hugging, kissing and spooning” had occurred at North Central.

“Yes,” the judge said. “I expect to establish the fact that these things have been done on the sidewalk of North Central.”

An incredulous Kennedy replied, “In my several years of employment there, in and about the building, early and late, I have never seen a case in kind in the corridor or outside.”