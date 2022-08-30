Letters for Aug. 30, 2022

Consider the source

Sheila Collins’ letter on Aug. 19 (“Woodward shows limited leadership,” Aug. 19) criticizes Mayor Woodward’s leadership. My father used to say, “consider the source.” I would like to remind readers that Ms. Collins was employed as Eastern Washington’s regional representative of the office of Govs. Chris Gregoire and Jay Inslee. Ms. Collins’ comments are politically motivated.

Ms. Collins is critical of the mayor’s efforts to address our homeless issues. On a regular basis the mayor’s recommendations have been restricted and opposed by the majority who sit on the Spokane City Council. The council’s liberal-based attitudes and voting records have fallen short of any solutions and a promise for a better Spokane. Ms. Collins expounds with the same rants and accusations. Homelessness is a very complex problem that has existed and continues to grow across our nation. I will remind you Mayor Woodward has only been in office two years. During that time the pandemic fueled homelessness at a rate no one could have predicted. Change can and will happen when we stop voting for liberal politicians.

Earl Moore

Spokane

Colin Tiernan is right

Colin Tiernan wrote a great article (“Voting experts say elections are secure, even as GOP makes contrary claims,” Aug. 21) that thoroughly explains why 2020 stolen election conspiracies are bogus here in Spokane County. I personally believe this because I had to again sign a county auditor correspondence because my ballot signature wasn’t close enough for Auditor Dalton’s standards.

Why is Dalton a Democrat? Why are local elections partisan? It’s stupid. Some states don’t do that. So now I get more dependable Dalton or Matt Shea’s sidekick Bob and his endless 2020 election fraud audits if I vote Republican? Stupid.

I’m tired of political science professors saying I support the former president’s baseless allegations because I vote GOP. I now vote GOP largely because I’m tired of getting fleeced by overpaid educrats. The six-figure Lisa Browns especially.

More than Democrats were amused by the 4th District’s circular firing squad primary where self-important candidates eliminated each other only to re-up Dan Newhouse (or his Democrat challenger) in Washington’s reddest district. Divided the conspiracists fell! Even carpetbagger Culp. And none of the sore losers will support Newhouse? Now the tax and spender Democrat White is better? Boo hoo.

Mike Reno

Spokane

‘BrainDead’

“BrainDead” was a 2016 summer TV show, a political satire based on the premise that alien bugs arrived via comet that struck Russia and was sent to Washington, D.C. The bugs then entered the heads of politicians who became even more crazy and took directions from the alien bugs. Heads that tried to fight off the bugs exploded.

Fast forward to the current U.S. Senate. In June, senators overwhelmingly passed the Honoring our PACT Act, which would have provided benefits to veterans who developed diseases related to exposure to burn pits and Agent Orange. What happens next is politics imitating science fiction. Republicans refused to pass the CHIPS Act, which would strengthen domestic semiconductor production unless Democrats agreed not to use budget reconciliation to pass Biden’s Build Back Better program, which was considered key to Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin pulled his support for BBB effectively killing it. As soon as the Senate, with Republican support, passed the CHIPS Act, Sen. Manchin announced his support for a trimmed-down version of BBB and Democrats congratulated themselves for finally out-maneuvering the Republicans. Republicans were furious! In retaliation, several Republicans voted against the final version of the Honoring our PACT Act.

Washington, D.C., needs to be fumigated! Please consider the newly formed Forward Party as an alternative .

Jim Baumker

Liberty Lake